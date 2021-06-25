Michigan football receives commitment from three-star linebacker Kevonte Henry

The Detroit News

For the second time in three days, Michigan football has received a verbal pledge from a California recruit.

Kevonte Henry, a linebacker from Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger, announced his commitment on Friday in a Twitter post.

“I’d like to thank all of the schools that took time getting to know me and my family,” Henry wrote. “I was told that I should commit when I felt most comfortable and sure about my decision. So I’d like to announce my commitment to the University of Michigan!”

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Henry is ranked a three-star prospect and the No. 82 linebacker in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports composite. He also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, USC and Utah, among others.

Henry is the 11th commitment in Michigan’s class and second linebacker, joining Belleville’s Aaron Alexander, who committed Saturday. California four-star quarterback Jayden Denegal also committed on Wednesday.