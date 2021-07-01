Several Michigan student-athletes start making moves as NIL era begins

The Detroit News

It didn’t take long for several Michigan student-athletes to capitalize on the NCAA's new name, image and likeness policy.

Football players Blake Corum, a sophomore running back, and Mike Sainristil, a junior receiver, announced on their Instagram pages that they have partnered with Yoke Gaming, an app that allows fans to play video games with athletes and was founded by former Notre Dame walk-on football player Mick Assaf.

“We are COLLEGE ATHLETES,” Corum and Sainristil both wrote in identical Instagram posts announcing the partnership. “We are building our brands and working everyday to be the best student-athletes we can be.

“We finally have the chance to get paid for marketing opportunities. This is my first paid post announcing I’ve joined @yokegaming. All fans can now game with me on the @yokegaming app. All athletes DM me and I can help you get set up and let’s get PAID.”

The announcement came on Thursday morning, the first day college student-athletes were allowed to start earning money based on their name and celebrity without losing their eligibility under revised NCAA rules.

But Corum and Sainristil weren't the only ones. Basketball player Adrien Nunez, a senior guard who has a large social media following, released his own line of merchandise. He is selling three different T-shirts that feature his likeness for a limited time on his website adriennunez.com for $29.99.

"Just dropped some merch! Go cop!" Nunez wrote on Instagram, where he has 110,000 followers. He also promoted his merchandise in a video on TikTok, where he has 1.6 million followers.

Like Nunez, senior defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson announced a jersey shirt deal with The Players Trunk that features his own logo.

On Wednesday, the NCAA’s Board of Directors voted to suspend bylaws relating to name, image and likeness (NIL) and adopted a uniform interim policy for all three divisions. That opened the door for college athletes to receive NIL compensation for things such as sponsored social media posts, online endorsements, autograph sessions, personal appearances, and their own business.

The University of Michigan unveiled its NIL policy Thursday, which will largely follow the legislation that was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in December and will not go into effect until Dec. 31, 2022.

Under the school’s policy, Michigan student-athletes are prohibited from using the university name, trademarks, logos and symbols without licensing approval and cannot engage in NIL opportunities during organized team activities.

Michigan also is prohibiting its student-athletes from entering agreements that “may harm the reputation” of the school, like gambling, tobacco, banned substances and adult entertainment.

“The University of Michigan supports student-athletes receiving compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness from sources outside the University consistent with the requirements of the future Michigan state law and limited guidance provided by the NCAA,” the school said.

“The University of Michigan is not responsible for providing or procuring name, image and likeness opportunities for any student-athlete(s). The University of Michigan is not responsible for any tax liabilities or other costs student-athletes incur as a result of their choice to engage in name, image and likeness activities.”