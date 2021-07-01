Michigan linebacker Edward Warinner enters transfer portal

Michigan linebacker Ed Warinner entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday.

Warinner, whose father, Ed, was Michigan's offensive line coach the last three seasons before his contract was not renewed earlier this year, was with the Wolverines for one season and is transferring as a graduate. He played in three games last year on special teams.

The 6-foot, 224-pound Warinner began his career at Michigan State and played in seven games in 2019 before entering the portal in January 2020. Ed Warinner is now offensive line coach/run game coordinator at Florida Atlantic.

