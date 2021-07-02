Michigan football reschedules canceled game at Washington for 2028
Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
Michigan will host Washington the second week of the football season this fall, and they will play at Husky Stadium on Sept. 9, 2028 to fulfill the home-and-home series.
The teams were scheduled to play in Seattle last season on Sept. 5, the season opener for both, but the game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan announced the rescheduled game on Friday.
Washington travels to Ann Arbor this fall to play in a prime-time game on Sept. 11. It will be televised by ABC.
