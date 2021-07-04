Michigan lands commitment from Idaho tight end Colston Loveland

The Detroit News

Michigan has added another tight end to the 2022 football recruiting class.

Colston Loveland, 6-foot-5, 230-pounds from Idaho, announced his commitment to Michigan on social media Sunday night. He had offers from LSU, Arizona, Michigan, Arizona State, Oregon State, Colorado, UCLA, and Utah, among others.

He’s the No. 1 overall prospect in Idaho and the No. 13 tight end in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports composite. He is considered a three-star prospect in the composite, and a four-star prospect by 247Sports.

Loveland is the second tight end committed in the 2022 class, joining Georgia three-star Marlin Klein. Michigan has 13 commitments in the class.