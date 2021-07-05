UM gets commitment from 4-star DE Mario Eugenio

Four-star defensive end Mario Eugenio committed to Michigan on Monday night, bringing the 2022 freshman class to 14 commitments.

Eugenio, from Clearwater, Fla., made his official visit to Ann Arbor last month. He is the No. 13 edge prospect, No. 33 player from Florida and No. 282 overall player in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports Composite. He had offers from Oregon, Iowa State, Indiana, Miami and Mississippi State, among others.

Michigan added tight end Colston Loveland, 6-foot-5, 230-pounds from Idaho on Sunday. He had offers from LSU, Arizona, Michigan, Arizona State, Oregon State, Colorado, UCLA, and Utah, among others.