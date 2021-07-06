Hunter Dickinson withdraws from NBA Draft, returning to Michigan

The bad news is Michigan lost three starters and five of its top seven scorers from last year’s team.

The good news is the Wolverines won’t have to replace leading scorer and consensus second-team All-American Hunter Dickinson.

After initially exploring his opportunity to turn pro, Dickinson withdrew his name from NBA Draft consideration on Tuesday and announced he will return to Ann Arbor for his sophomore season.

"One last ride," Dickinson tweeted, with a photo of himself and the words "Ann Arbor...I'm back."

The 7-foot-1 center started 23 of Michigan’s 28 games last season and was one of the top first-year players in the nation, helping the Wolverines win the Big Ten regular-season title and advance to the Elite Eight.

He averaged a team-best 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, shot 59.8% from the field, and did much of his damage around the rim en route to earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors and being named a semifinalist for multiple national awards.

Despite all those numbers and accolades, his name didn’t appear in any prominent 2021 mock drafts. He declared for the draft in late May and participated in the G League Elite Camp — he recorded 21 points (10-for-18 shooting) and 11 rebounds in two games at the pre-draft showcase — but didn’t receive an invite to the NBA Combine.

This offseason, Chaundee Brown, Austin Davis, Isaiah Livers and Mike Smith passed on the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, with Brown, Livers and Smith entering the draft. Franz Wagner also announced he would forgo his remaining eligibility and leave early to pursue a pro career.

Dickinson took an exploratory approach by maintaining his eligibility while receiving feedback, which likely included NBA teams wanting to see the left-hander expand his game — he attempted just four 3-pointers and made a few jumpers — and develop counters with his right hand.

An early frontrunner for Big Ten player of the year, Dickinson returns to a team that’s adding the nation’s top recruiting class, highlighted by top-50 recruits Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabate, Kobe Bufkin and Frankie Collins. The Wolverines also are bringing back fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks, a two-year starter, and bolstered the roster with grad transfer guard DeVante’ Jones, who withdrew from the draft on Monday.

