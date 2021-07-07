Michigan football individual game tickets to go on sale, starting July 13

The Detroit News

The University of Michigan will start selling individual game tickets and "family four packs" for the upcoming football season on July 13.

Michigan's 2021 schedule includes seven homes games, with the home opener slated for Sept. 4 against Western Michigan.

Individual game tickets are priced differently for each home game. In addition, "family four packs" for the Western Michigan ($240) or Northern Illinois ($220) will be available. They include four game tickets, four hot dogs and four drinks, and will go on sale at the same time as individual game tickets.

All single-game tickets will be distributed to fans through email or accessed via the new mobile app coming in late July.

The following are on-sale dates for individual game tickets and family packs:

► July 13: Donors to Michigan athletics (200 or more priority points)

► July 14: Donors to Michigan athletics (75 or more priority points)

► July 15: Donors to Michigan athletics (one or more priority points)

► July 16: Michigan athletics digital community

Individual game tickets for Michigan football will be available to the public after the digital community on-sale date.

For more information, including the home schedule and pricing, visit the football tickets page on the University of Michigan athletics site.