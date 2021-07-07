Michigan football lands commitment from 3-star cornerback Myles Pollard

The Detroit News

Myles Pollard, a cornerback from Brentwood (Tennessee) Ravenwood, announced Wednesday he will play football at Michigan.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Pollard picked the Wolverines over finalists Auburn and Oklahoma.

Pollard is a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite, which ranks him as the No. 39 cornerback in the country, and No. 16 overall recruit in Tennessee.

He is the 15th verbal commitment in Michigan's 2022 recruiting class, and third in four days, following tight end Colston Loveland and defensive end Mario Eugenio. Pollard is the second cornerback in the class, joining Grosse Pointe South five-star Will Johnson.