Michigan basketball teams to face other Jordan Brand schools in Jumpman Invitational

The Wolverines will head to North Carolina in 2022 for a new marquee tournament — the Jumpman Invitational.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation and Jordan Brand announced a three-year agreement Thursday to host a showcase that will feature the men’s and women’s basketball programs at Michigan, Florida, North Carolina and Oklahoma, who were the first four schools to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in basketball and football.

The inaugural Jumpman Invitational will be held in Charlotte on Dec. 20-21, 2022. All games will be played at Spectrum Center, the home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets — who are owned by Michael Jordan.

The schedule will feature two games each night, all of which will air on ESPN networks. The matchups and game times are still to be determined.

Michigan will face each of the three other teams over the course of the three-year event.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring what we believe will quickly become the marquee college basketball event of the holiday season to the Queen City,” Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, said in a statement. “These are four of the most storied and competitive programs in the game, and we’re looking forward to the interconference play.”

Morrison credited Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione for coming up with the idea to bring the first four Jordan Brand schools together. Michigan’s partnership with Nike began Aug. 1, 2016 and includes the use of Jordan Brand apparel for several teams.

Morrison said other Jordan-affiliated schools could be added to the Jumpman Invitational in 2023 or 2024 and the tournament could continue in subsequent years.

“We’re hoping this will be the start of one of the most anticipated, coveted and competitive events in all of college basketball each and every year,” Morrison said.

