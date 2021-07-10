Biff Poggi returning to Michigan as associate head coach

Detroit News staff

Biff Poggi is returning to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff.

Poggi, 61, who spent one season in Ann Arbor before returning to Maryland as St. Frances Academy head coach, will be an associate head coach, he told the Baltimore Sun on Saturday.

In his new role, Poggi will help develop the young assistants, he told the paper, and will work with the offensive linemen. Sherrone Moore is in his first season coaching the offensive line after working with the tight ends.

Poggi served as a special advisor and associate head coach to Harbaugh in 2016. It was his son, Henry Poggi’s, junior season at Michigan where he played fullback.