Michigan's Caleb Houstan, Canada win bronze at FIBA U19 World Cup

Michigan freshman Caleb Houstan picked up some more hardware before making his way to Ann Arbor.

Houstan helped Team Canada earn the bronze medal and its second podium finish at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia by knocking off Serbia, 101-92, Sunday in the third-place game.

The 6-foot-8 forward finished with 17 points (7-for-16 shooting), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in a game where Canada squandered a 15-point lead and trailed by as much as 11 before using a late 11-0 run to pull ahead for good.

“It was a goal for us to beat (the United States) and win the gold medal. But the way our team responded was terrific,” Canada head coach Paul Weir said. “We’re very proud to come home with our second ever medal in Canada history. And hopefully in time our players will appreciate it just as much as a gold.”

Houstan was one of the top scorers in the 16-team tournament despite not shooting particularly well. He averaged a team-best 17 points, which ranked fourth among all players, while shooting 35.5% from the field (43-for-121), 19% from 3-point range (11-for-58) and 84.6% on free throws (22-for-26). He added 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 steals in 31.7 minutes per game.

In group play, Houstan scored 18 in a win over Lithuania, had seven points and eight rebounds in a win over Japan, and posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Senegal.

During bracket play, he tallied 14 points in a Round of 16 win over Puerto Rico and scored 25 in a quarterfinal win against Spain. Houstan followed that up with a 23-point outing in Saturday’s semifinal loss to Team USA.

