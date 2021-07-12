Three-star linebacker Micah Pollard, Braylon Edwards' nephew, commits to Michigan

The Detroit News

Michigan received a commitment Monday from three-star linebacker Micah Pollard, a 6-foot-3, 200 pounder who attends Bertram Trail in Jacksonville, Fla.

Pollard is ranked the No. 56 linebacker nationally by 247Sports Composite. Last season he had 55 tackles, 11 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

Pollard is the nephew of former Michigan receiver Braylon Edwards.

Michigan now has 16 commitments in the 2022 class.

