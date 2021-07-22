Harbaugh: Michigan aims beat Ohio State, Michigan State, win Big Ten title 'or die trying'

Indianapolis — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, entering his seventh season with the Wolverines, said he is as “enthusiastic and excited” as ever for the upcoming season.

Harbaugh, addressing the media gathering during the first day of the Big Ten Media Days on Thursday, was asked where the Michigan program is now and what steps need to be taken to reach goals, like beating Ohio State — he is 0-5 against the Buckeyes and 3-3 against in-state rival Michigan State.

“I’m here before you, enthusiastic and excited as I ever am, always am, even more to have at it, to win the championship, to beat Ohio and our rival Michigan State,” Harbaugh said. “That’s what we want to do. And we’re going to do it or die trying.”

He shared a story about going for a hike with his wife, Sarah, and daughter, Addie, and said it was about 15,000 steps to reach the top. His daughter saw the top was reachable and said they had to get there. Harbaugh applied that story to his desire to get Michigan to the top this year.

“You’re darn right we do,” Harbaugh said he told Addie. “We’ve got to apex this, we’ve got to get to the top. She’s got that gene in her and I was darn glad to see it. I’ve got that gene in me.

“We’ve got that gene in us. We’ve got to get to the top.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis