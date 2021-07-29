River Rouge defensive lineman Davonte Miles decommits from Michigan

Michigan has lost a commitment to the 2022 class with Davonte Miles, a three-star defensive lineman from River Rouge, announcing Thursday he’s re-opening his recruitment.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Miles said in a social-media post he wants to finish school in May and not enroll early.

“So I have the chance to lead my football team and basketball team to the state championship,” Miles wrote. “I would like to thank Coach(Shaun) Nua, Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and the Michigan staff for recruiting me the past three years. I wish them the very best. My recruitment is now officially back open!”

Michigan now has 15 commitments to the 2022 class and has had five decommitments, including three from in-state players — Miles; Myles Rowser, a four-star safety from Belleville; and four-star defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren,

Miles reportedly has offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Indiana and Minnesota, among others.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis