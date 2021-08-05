Wolverines land commitment from four-star big man Tarris Reed Jr.

Tarris Reed Jr. waited until his birthday to reveal his college decision, and it ended up being a celebratory day for the Wolverines.

Reed, a four-star big man from St. Louis, became the second member of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class when he announced his commitment Thursday. He joins four-star guard Dug McDaniel, who announced his pledge in June.

"Playing under Coach (Juwan) Howard will help me get to that level that I want to go, the NBA," Reed told On3.com. "I just want to see my development in the future and see how good I can become. I don't really know how good I can be.

"I'm ready to be coached by him — a coach that played my position and that's been to the NBA. I can't wait.”

The 6-foot-10 Reed was named All-Metro player of the year by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after averaging 21.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.4 assists per game last season at Chaminade High, whose alumni includes NBA players Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum.

He followed that up by turning heads against top competition at Nike EYBL Peach Jam last month, averaging 13.3 points, seven rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game with Mokan Elite.

Reed, who is transferring to Link Year Academy in Missouri for his senior year, reported an offer from Michigan on April 29 and took an official visit to Ann Arbor in late June. He’s ranked the No. 71 overall prospect and No. 14 center in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports composite.

During his recruitment, Reed was being heavily pursued by a bunch of Big Ten programs. He took official visits to Michigan State, Purdue and Ohio State in June and held offers from Arizona State, Creighton, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, among others.

