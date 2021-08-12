Freshman Donovan Edwards carving out role in deep Michigan backfield

If Michigan has one position group set three weeks before the start of the season, it’s running back.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday during the “In the Trenches” podcast with host Jon Jansen that returning leading rusher Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum were two of the best players on the team coming out of spring practice. Freshman Donovan Edwards, who arrived for spring drills fresh off winning a state championship with West Bloomfield High, also has quickly made a mark.

“Right now, if we were playing a game tomorrow, playing a game today, playing a game next month, it’s gonna be Blake Corum and Hassan, Hassan and Blake,” Harbaugh told Jansen. “And Donovan is gonna get some real good touches and make some plays. No doubt about it.”

Freshman Tavierre Dunlap continues to improve, Harbaugh said, and anticipates he will be ready to contribute at some point this season.

But it is the 5-foot-11,190-pound Edwards who has turned heads with his ability to also catch out of the backfield.

“He’s got a level of speed that the top, top backs have,” Harbaugh said.

Here are some of the highlights from Jansen’s interview with Harbaugh on the “In the Trenches” podcast:

► On the tight ends: Harbaugh said Erick All “sets the tone” in the position group and Luke Schoonmaker has gotten faster. Joel Honingford, a converted offensive lineman, can “block his tail off” and Matthew Hibner is the player he singled out as one who has "come out of nowhere. He’s a guy who’s going to surprise a lot of people this season.”

► On the receivers: “This is as many good receivers as we’ve had on the team at one time since I’ve been here. I can talk about six guys that are all going to play and contribute. At the top of the list is Ronnie Bell and Cornelius Johnson. The third best, Roman Wilson with speed, Mikey Sainristil with his ability to block, get open, just changes things with his ability to do so many good things, A.J. Henning, I think he’s gonna really pop this year, and (transfer) Daylen Baldwin, we’ve got two big wide receivers out there and Ronnie makes a third. There’s some real combinations that can be utilized with that top group of six guys right now. And (freshman) Andrel Anthony continues to make a big play every single practice. It happened in the spring, it was like, ‘OK, there’s another one,’ and got to expect, when’s Andrel’s big play happening, and it started that way each and every day of training camp so far. Cristian Dixon is really coming along, as well.”

► On quarterback Cade McNamara: “Sometimes in camp it takes a quarterback some time to get up to speed, get the repetition and get firing, but our quarterbacks have, Day 1, their preparation over the summer was big, didn’t take any time off.”

► On freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy: “He flashes all the time, every practice. the plays, they’re big plays, excellent throws or using his athleticism.” Harbaugh said his biggest growth has come from learning he does not have to feel he needs to carry the team all the time. “Like a point guard distributing the ball to these guys, these receivers, these backs, these tight ends, protecting the offensive line, learning that football world of how to play quarterback and manage the game and distribute the ball to the playmakers.”

► On special teams: “Caden Kolesar is probably our best special teams player right now.” He added it has been “cool” coaching the son of his teammate, John Kolesar. “The branch doesn’t fall too far from the tree. They’re very, very similar.” As far as the return game, it is “still sorting itself out. We’ve got some playmakers there. The kickers, Brad Robbins is the punter, Jake Moody is the field goal kicker, Brad Robbins is the holder, William Wagner is snapping the ball.”

► On defensive linemen Mazi Smith and Donovan Jeter: “Mazi just keeps growing. Donovan Jeter had his best offseason. The level of consistency we’ve seen out of Donovan Jeter is the best since we’ve seen here.”

