Cade McNamara maintaining lead in race for Michigan's starting QB role

Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said last month that Cade McNamara was the starting quarterback entering preseason camp, and he was not letting anyone “take it away.”

Now, through seven practices, McNamara remains the Wolverines’ No. 1 quarterback, with freshman J.J. McCarthy as the backup. Michigan opens the season Sept. 4 against Western Michigan at Michigan Stadium.

“Of all the years, the quarterback play right at the beginning has been really sharp, really good,” Harbaugh said Friday during a news conference. “Both Cade and J.J. have really started fast. There’s been no lull coming out of the gates.”

And with no lull, McNamara has maintained his position as starter.

“Cade’s ahead and he’s got so many of those competitive traits and ability to make all the throws, but also the ability to get the ball in other people's hands, make others better,” Harbaugh said. “Probably the No. 1 job of a quarterback when it comes right down to it is to be that point guard. He’s on it. He’s on every detail, he’s on every facet of the position and leadership.”

McNamara took over as starter after Joe Milton, who has since transferred to Tennessee, started the first five games last season. McNamara completed 43 of 71 passes for 425 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He started against Penn State, in what would be Michigan’s final game, and suffered a shoulder injury.

The Big Ten Network crew of analysts attended Friday’s practice and in a social media post that provided a quick snapshot of their thoughts on Michigan, Gerry DiNardo shared that McNamara took “all the reps” with the first team and “looked like he’s clearly the starter.”

Harbaugh would not answer specific questions regarding McCarthy closing the gap but said the freshman is learning he doesn’t have to carry the team like he did in high school.

“He’s off to a fast start and playing really well and improving, as well,” Harbaugh said. “He’s improving on those abilities of you don’t have to win the whole game yourself every single down. It’s being a guy that can distribute the ball to the many playmakers we have in the backfield and at the wide receiver position.

“He’s made his most growth having that point guard mentality and getting the ball to the playmakers. Not taking any of his creativity away, just refining how he plays the position.”

Correcting an error

Way back in spring practice, defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw was asked how pleased he was position coach Shaun Nua was the only assistant retained on the defensive side. According to Upshaw, the outside linebackers actually were working more with defensive analyst Ryan Osborn.

Osborn had been hired in the offseason from UT Martin, where he was defensive line coach. As an analyst working with Nua, Osborn is not allowed to coach on the field or run meetings. He can be on the field during practices to observe and offer opinions.

Harbaugh said he addressed the situation once he became aware of it “early in spring ball.”

“Early spring, I was coaching the quarterbacks, and it’s my job to be on that and make sure a guy is not overcoaching his position,” Harbaugh said. “Ryan Osborn is an analyst, he’s got to do analyst duties. That correction has been made.

"We’re all on top of it, myself included. Once I became aware of that, put a stop to it. It’s not Ryan’s fault. He’s a coach, he wants to coach, he wants to talk. But it’s my job and now they know what the assignments are.”

Vaccination update

Last month at Big Ten media days, Harbaugh told The News that his players were in the “high 90s” in terms of percentage of those vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Friday, he said it’s “a little better from that” now.

“Not quite 100% — 98.5%,” he said. “It would be a real high completion percentage.”

The staff, he said, is fully vaccinated.

Players who get approval to not get the vaccine for religious or health reasons must continue to test regularly, according to an email that was sent to the athletes in June. The cost of having those tests will not be reimbursed by the athletic department.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis