Face coverings encouraged, not required, in outdoor areas at Michigan Stadium

The Detroit News

Fans attending games at Michigan Stadium will be encouraged but not required to wear face coverings in any outdoor areas, but masks will be required inside restrooms, the M Den stores and the indoor suites regardless of vaccination status.

Once in an outdoor area, masks are not required, according to a release from Michigan.

Working staff will be required to wear a face covering in all indoor areas of Michigan Stadium and for concession workers indoors and outdoors, masks will be required.

For other outdoor athletics venues at Michigan, no face coverings are required except in restrooms. At indoor venues, fans will be required to wear face coverings.