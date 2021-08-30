Michigan basketball releases 11-game nonconference schedule

The Wolverines will rack up some airline miles during the early portion of their 2021-22 schedule.

The Michigan basketball program on Monday released its 11-game nonconference slate for this upcoming season, which features three neutral-site games, two road contests and no anticipated matchup against Kentucky.

Among the highlights, Michigan will play in a showcase game against Prairie View A&M in Washington D.C. as part of the Coaches vs. Racism campaign and will square off against UNLV and either Arizona or Wichita State in the Roman Main Event tournament in Las Vegas.

The Wolverines also will host Seton Hall in the Gavitt Tipoff Games, travel to North Carolina for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and take a trip to Central Florida for the return game of a home-and-home series.

Missing from the nonconference portion is the previously scheduled Dec. 4 home game against Kentucky — the first of a three-game series between the programs that has already been pushed back once. According to Michigan’s release, “due to uncertainties with scheduling, the Wildcats elected to not play this season.” The two programs are still scheduled to play at London’s O2 Arena in December 2022 and “continued discussions are being made to reschedule both home games.”

The Wolverines filled that date by replacing Kentucky with San Diego State, which is coached by former Michigan assistant Brian Dutcher. Dutcher was at Michigan from 1989-98 and was on staff during Michigan coach Juwan Howard's playing days before he headed to San Diego State.

Other home games include the season opener against Buffalo and matchups against Tarleton State, Southern Utah and Purdue Fort Wayne. The Wolverines also will play an exhibition game at Wayne State to help open the Warriors’ new basketball arena.

Michigan’s 20-game Big Ten schedule is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Michigan's nonconference schedule

► Nov. 5 at Wayne State (exhibition)

► Nov. 10 vs. Buffalo

► Nov. 13 vs. Prairie View A&M (Washington D.C.)

► Nov. 16 vs. Seton Hall

► Nov. 19 vs. UNLV (Las Vegas)

► Nov. 21 vs. Arizona/Wichita State (Las Vegas)

► Nov. 24 vs. Tarleton State

► Dec. 1 at North Carolina

► Dec. 4 vs. San Diego State

► Dec. 18 vs. Southern Utah

► Dec. 21 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

► Dec. 30 at Central Florida

