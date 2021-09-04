Big plays fuel Michigan in season-opening rout of Western Michigan

Ann Arbor — It was a game of debuts for Michigan, a first look at the new defensive scheme and full-time starting quarterback Cade McNamara.

For the Wolverines, it was also the first step toward expunging the abysmal season that was last year. They did so in a big way, upending Western Michigan, 47-14, on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in the season opener. Michigan was 2-4 last season and went winless for the first time in program history at home.

McNamara was steady in a turnover-less showing, going 9 of 11 for 136 yards and two touchdowns before being relieved by freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy late in the third quarter. Since late last season, when McNamara took over as starter for one game (Michigan’s last before canceling the final three games because of a COVID outbreak), he has thrown 82 passes without an interception.

McCarthy added to Michigan’s scoring when he showed off his athleticism by scrambling to his right on a third-and-long, then threw across the field to receiver Daylen Baldwin for a 69-yard touchdown with just less than eight minutes left. McCarthy was 4 of 6 for 80 yards and one score before Dan Villari took over at quarterback.

While the offense enjoyed a number of highlights against overmatched Western Michigan, it suffered a significant loss when veteran receiver and captain Ronnie Bell suffered an unspecified right leg injury and left the field on a motorized cart late in the first half. There was no immediate update on his status.

Bell was injured after returning a punt 31 yards with about eight minutes left in the first half. Before the injury, Bell had combined with McNamara on a 76-yard touchdown pass that gave Michigan a 17-7 lead. During Michigan’s previous drive, Bell made an exceptional one-handed catch on third down but was called for pass interference.

Michigan accumulated 550 yards of total offense. The players had said last week they intended to be a physical offense that emphasized the run. The Wolverines finished with 334 rushing yards.

Speedy running back Blake Corum had 212 all-purpose yards, including a 14-yard touchdown reception from McNamara for the first score of the game and a 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He's the first Michigan player with a rushing and receiving score since Khalid Hill against Ohio State in 2016.

The defense, under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald, held the Broncos scoreless after allowing a first-quarter touchdown until giving up a score with 3:30 left in the game against the Wolverines’ backups.

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, playing outside linebacker this season, had the Wolverines’ first sack of the season in the third quarter and soon after blocked a Western Michigan field-goal attempt. Safety Dax Hill, who new defensive pass-game coordinator Steve Clinkscale would be a “jack of all trades” this season, displayed his versatility with six tackles and one pass breakup.

Western Michigan had 317 total yards of offense. Quarterback Kaleb Eleby, among the nation's most proficient last season, was 20 of 37 for 191 yards and one touchdown.

