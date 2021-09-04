Live updates: UM's Haskins scores on 22-yard run, Bell injured on punt return

The Wolverines are starting to pull away from Broncos, with Hassan Haskins breaking a tackle and scoring on a 22-yard run to give Michigan a 24-7 lead with 6:18 left in the second quarter.

The touchdown was set up by a 31-yard punt return by Ronnie Bell, which gave the Wolverines the ball at the Broncos' 31-yard line.

Bell, though, was injured on the return and grabbed at his right knee after being tackled. He had to be helped off the field and was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Bell eventually was carted back to the locker room for further evaluation.

Bell's bomb widens UM's lead

Michigan used the deep ball to widen the lead over Western Michigan, with Cade McNamara finding Ronnie Bell on third down for a 76-yard touchdown to make it 17-7 with 9:18 left in the second quarter.

The score came after Michigan's defense stacked up defensive stops. The Broncos' second drive sputtered at Michigan's 39-yard line and their third drive was a three-and-out.

In between those possessions, the Wolverines had a three-and-out that featured an impressive one-handed catch along the sideline by Bell, but it was wiped out by offensive pass interference.

Moody FG puts UM in front

Michigan regained the lead with a 37-yard field goal by Jake Moody for a 10-7 advantage with 4:21 left in the first quarter.

The field goal was set up by a 79-yard kickoff return by Blake Corum, setting up the Wolverines' second drive at Western Michigan's 21-yard line. Michigan, however, couldn't take full advantage of the short field, going three-and-out and settling for Moody's field goal.

WMU answers on first drive

The Broncos countered Michigan's opening drive with a 75-yard scoring drive of their own, evening the score at 7 with 5:56 left in the first quarter.

Running back La'Darius Jefferson, a transfer from Michigan State, capped the 10-play drive with a 2-yard rushing score.

Western Michigan did much of its damage through the air, with Kaleb Eleby completing five of seven passes for 54 yards, including a 28-yard pass to Jaylen Hall on a third-and-3. The drive was also aided by a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on the Wolverines.

Corum's TD gives UM early lead

Michigan's offense got the 2021 season off to a good start.

The Wolverines opened the game with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was capped by a 14-yard touchdown pass from Cade McNamara to Blake Corum for a 7-0 lead with 10:15 left in the first quarter.

Michigan's first possession featured eight run plays, highlighted by an 18-yard scamper by Corum and a 4-yard run by Hassan Haskins on a fourth-and-1 to extend the drive. McNamara also completed all three of his passes for 35 yards.

Pregame info

Michigan opens the season Saturday with a familiar face at quarterback, but will unwrap a new defense led by a new coordinator against Western Michigan.

The Wolverines and Broncos kick off at noon at Michigan Stadium.

Cade McNamara will pilot the Michigan offense, having played in four of the Wolverines' six games last season and never ceding the No. 1 spot he earned in the spring.

The defense, meanwhile, is under new leadership in first-year Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who has kept his scheme mostly close to the vest, though players have embraced its unpredictability.

It faces a tough first test in Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby, who is back after finishing third in the nation in passer rating last season at 195.08.

Follow along here for live updates from James Hawkins.

Western Michigan at Michigan

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

► TV/radio: ESPN/WWJ 950

► Records: Western Michigan 0-0, Michigan 0-0

► Line: Wolverines by 17