Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell out for season with knee injury

Ann Arbor — Ronnie Bell, a captain and Michigan’s top receiver the last two years, will miss the rest of the season because of an injury to his right knee.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shared the update Monday morning at his weekly news conference.

“Fortunately everything is surgically repairable,” Harbaugh said.

Bell will very much be part of the team in meetings and on the sideline, Harbaugh said.

Bell was injured after returning a punt 31 yards with just less than eight minutes left in the first half of Michigan’s 47-14 win over Western Michigan in the season opener at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. An MRI of the knee was taken Saturday night.

He was helped from the field and after speaking with the medical staff and Harbaugh, he limped to a cart and was taken from the field to the locker room.

Bell’s only catch in the game was a 76-yard touchdown pass from Cade McNamara with 9:18 left in the first half to take give Michigan a 17-7 lead. During Michigan’s previous drive, Bell made an exceptional one-handed catch for a 34-yard gain on third down, but was called for pass interference.

