Michigan basketball finalizes Big Ten schedule, will host MSU on Jan. 8

The final piece of Michigan’s scheduling puzzle is complete.

The Big Ten announced the 20-game conference schedule on Wednesday, finalizing the Wolverines’ slate for the 2021-22 season. The opponents and locations were previously known, but not the dates.

That means Michigan fans can now mark calendars for the rivalry games against Michigan State. The Wolverines will host the Spartans in Ann Arbor on Jan. 8 and will travel to East Lansing on Jan. 29.

Michigan will tip off its Big Ten regular-season title defense with a trip to Nebraska on Dec. 7, one of the team’s two league games in early December. That will be followed by a home game against Minnesota on Dec. 11.

While Michigan won’t close the regular season against Michigan State — something the teams have done twice in the past three seasons — it’ll face another rival in the finale: Ohio State in Columbus on March 6. The Wolverines will also play host to the Buckeyes on Feb. 12.

Among the other highlights, Michigan will take on Purdue on Jan. 11 (home) and Feb. 5 (road) and will face Illinois on Jan. 14 (road) and Feb. 27 (home). All three teams are projected to be ranked in the top 15 at the start of the season.

Michigan went 14-3 in league play last season — three games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and edged out Illinois by win percentage to claim the Big Ten regular-season title, the program’s first since 2014. The Wolverines also reached the conference tournament semifinals and advanced to the Elite Eight under second-year coach Juwan Howard.

Tip-off times and TV designations for Michigan’s games will be announced at a later date.

Michigan's 2021-22 schedule

► Nov. 5 at Wayne State (exhibition)

► Nov. 10 vs. Buffalo

► Nov. 13 vs. Prairie View A&M (Washington D.C.)

► Nov. 16 vs. Seton Hall

► Nov. 19 vs. UNLV (Las Vegas)

► Nov. 21 vs. Arizona/Wichita State (Las Vegas)

► Nov. 24 vs. Tarleton State

► Dec. 1 at North Carolina

► Dec. 4 vs. San Diego State

► Dec. 7 at Nebraska

► Dec. 11 vs. Minnesota

► Dec. 18 vs. Southern Utah

► Dec. 21 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

► Dec. 30 at Central Florida

► Jan. 4 at Rutgers

► Jan. 8 vs. Michigan State

► Jan. 11 vs. Purdue

► Jan. 14 at Illinois

► Jan. 18 vs. Maryland

► Jan. 23 at Indiana

► Jan. 26 vs. Northwestern

► Jan. 29 at Michigan State

► Feb. 1 vs. Nebraska

► Feb. 5 at Purdue

► Feb. 8 at Penn State

► Feb. 12 vs. Ohio State

► Feb. 17 at Iowa

► Feb. 20 at Wisconsin

► Feb. 23 vs. Rutgers

► Feb. 27 vs. Illinois

► March 3 vs. Iowa

► March 6 at Ohio State

