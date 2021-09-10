UM women's hoops coach Kim Barnes Arico signs extension through 2026

The winningest coach in Michigan women's basketball history plans to add to that total for many years to come.

Kim Barnes Arico has signed a contract extension that will take her through the 2025-26 season, the university announced today. Financial details were not disclosed; her last deal paid her more than $700,000 a year.

"I am thrilled for people to know that Kim will continue to lead our women's basketball program well into the future," athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Kim became our all-time winningest coach in 2018 and has continued to elevate this program both on and off the court."

Said Barnes Arico, also in a statement: ""I am so grateful to continue our work at the greatest university in the world. The culture we have developed in our program matches what this university and community stand for. That really showed this past season, with our team success and excellence both on and off the court. I am so proud of the young women we have in our program and look forward to what's next."

The timing is in line with past extensions for Barnes Arico, signed in 2015 and 2018.

Michigan is coming off its best season in school history, with the Wolverines making the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time. Michigan was 16-16 and earned the highest NCAA Tournament seed in program history, as a No. 6.

Michigan, which reached a program-best No. 11 ranking in the country during the season and was led by All-American and Big Ten player of the year Naz Hillmon, beat Florida Gulf Coast and Tennessee to open the NCAA Tournament, before falling to defending national champion Baylor in a thriller, 78-75.

In nine seasons, Barnes Arico is 193-102, and has eight 20-win seasons.

Michigan has made the postseason in all eight years there was a postseason; the postseason was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wolverines have made the NCAA Tournament each of the last three seasons, after winning the WNIT championship in 2017.

Barnes Arico, 51, came to Michigan in 2012, after a 10-year run at St. John's. She previously was head coach at Adelphi, NJIT and Farleigh-Dickinson-Madison.

