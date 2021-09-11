Live updates: Michigan football vs. Washington

Michigan is looking to get off to its second 2-0 start in four seasons as it hosts Washington in a primetime matchup at Michigan Stadium.

The Wolverines (1-0) kicked off the 2021 season with a convincing 47-14 romp over Western Michigan, racking up 335 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while holding the Broncos’ offense in check. However, the victory proved costly as receiver Ronnie Bell suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The Huskies (0-1) entered the season ranked No. 20 and opened it with a thud in a 13-7 home loss to Montana. They’ll be motivated to bounce back after becoming the first ranked FBS team to lose to a FCS team in five years.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Washington at Michigan

► Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

► TV/radio: ABC/950

► Records: Washington 0-1; Michigan 1-0

► Line: Michigan by 6