Michigan football donning all-blue uniforms against Washington

Ann Arbor — For the fans at Michigan Stadium, the night game has been dubbed a maize out. But for the players, it’s a blue out.

The Wolverines are wearing all-blue Nike Jordan uniforms for tonight’s prime-time game against Washington. It’s the first time the team has gone with the all-blue look since the night game against Penn State in 2014. Those were Adidas uniforms and featured a stripe pattern in the jersey numbers.

This isn’t the first time Michigan has worn all-blue uniforms this season, however. Images from the team’s final spring practice scrimmage, which was closed to the public, showed the team in all-blue and all-maize uniforms.

Offensive lineman Zak Zinter is working with the starting lineup in pregame warm-ups at right guard. Zinter, who still has a large wrap on his right hand, worked into the opener last week, at times as an extra lineman and occasionally played at right guard for Chuck Filiaga who started.

Zinter has been called the team's best offensive lineman and appears to be starting tonight. The offensive line working with quarterback Cade McNamara in warm-ups is Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, Andrew Vastardis, Zinter and Andrew Stueber.

Michigan will be without captain and top receiver Ronnie Bell for the first time this season. Bell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opener last week against Western Michigan, is in the stadium on the sideline and walking with crutches.

Also at Michigan Stadium is former standout Michigan offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson, recently inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Hutchinson spoke to the team Friday and is the honorary captain for the game.

