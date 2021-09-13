Michigan's Blake Corum earns Big Ten weekly honor after career game

The Detroit News

Michigan’s Blake Corum earned some recognition for his impressive performance in Saturday’s win against Washington.

After rushing for a career-high 171 yards and three touchdowns, the sophomore running back was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Corum’s career game spearheaded another strong rushing effort from the Wolverines (2-0), who racked up 343 yards and scored all four of their touchdowns on the ground against the Huskies. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry in the 31-10 victory.

By adding three catches for 11 yards and two kick returns for 49 yards, Corum also set a career-best mark with 231 all-purpose yards.

Through two games, Corum has rushed for 282 yards and four touchdowns, totals that rank in the top 10 nationally. His 141 rushing yards per game is second in the Big Ten and trails only Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, who earned conference honors last week. Corum leads the nation in all-purpose yards with 221.5 per game.

Corum is the first Michigan player to win the award since quarterback Shea Patterson on Nov. 25, 2019.