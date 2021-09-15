UM rushers Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum learning to 'go with the flow' under Mike Hart

Ann Arbor — The intention is always to run the ball.

“Sometimes it works,” Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart said, “sometimes it doesn’t.”

But the plan, as was the case heading into the Wolverines’ game against Washington last Saturday night, is never to run exclusively. Michigan, which leads the Big Ten in rushing, averaging 339 yards a game, finished with 343 yards in the win and running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins each rushed for more than 150 yards, while quarterback Cade McNamara was 7-of-15 for 44 yards.

Corum, the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week, had 171 yards and three touchdowns while Haskins had 27 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown. They refer to themselves as Thunder and Lightning and they stormed through the Washington defense in the 31-10 victory.

“I don’t think the intention was to run the ball that much,” Hart said Wednesday during a news conference. “But the intention wasn’t to not run the ball. None of us thought we were going run the ball that many times against that defense, because it’s a great defense. It’s fun when you can do that.”

Hart, Michigan’s all-time leading rusher, is in his first season coaching the running backs. He has two productive backs and a freshman, Donovan Edwards, who impressed the staff during spring practice and preseason camp.

When asked how he is managing the room and decides which back to play, Hart joked that he uses an analytics company to tell him when they should be inserted into the game and also his background in Madden video-game playing.

“I played ‘Madden’ a lot growing up. Once a back has a certain amount of carries, they automatically sub him," Hart said, laughing, before turning serious. "When we run the ball on a 12-play drive, Hassan has to come out for a little bit, Blake goes in. You’ll see sometimes Blake will start a series, sometimes Hassan does, Donovan will start a series every now and then.

“It’s just kinda, go with the flow and just how you’re feeling. More or less just go with the gut.”

Both backs have worked with Hart on developing patience, when to hit the hole, when to give the offensive line time to open the play. The offensive linemen said entering the season the goal was to build a physical, run-heavy identity.

“There’s big holes out there,” Hart said. “That tells you the O line is doing a great job. Before those guys can touch us, we’re past the line of scrimmage. When you have great backs, then it’s their job to make one person miss. They do a great job with it. As a running back, if you have to make a move behind the line of scrimmage, it’s not going to be a positive play, but if you can get to at least that second level without being touched, then good running backs break tackles.

“It’s not just the O line, the tight ends are blocking their tail off. Those D ends aren’t easy to block in this league. Those guys put their body on the line just as much as the O line does. A real team effort up front. The receivers getting to the secondary, blocking safeties, those downfield blocks are huge. We’re not a team that just bubbles our guys on the outside all the time and they stand there and watch. They’re blocking, they’re putting their face in there in the run game, which is huge.”

Edwards had one carry for four yards against the Huskies, and Hart said he’s disappointed he didn’t get him more snaps.

“He’s doing a great job,” Hart said. “I’ve got to get him on the field more. He’s talented. I told him that the other day he should have had more carries in the game against Washington, without a doubt.”

With Michigan’s emphasis on the run, Hart said that his group is not lacking in pass protection. On a play when McNamara got hit from his blindsight and Haskins fell off his block, Hart said that was never supposed to be Haskins' responsibility in the play but there was a miscommunication and he was trying to help.

“Hassan can block, Blake can block,” he said. “Donovan is getting a lot better at blocking. I don’t have any concern with their pass-pro ability. Hassan’s a strong guy. it’s hard to get by him in pass pro.”

While Hart said it was never the intention to run as much as the Wolverines did against Washington, he certainly didn’t mind. After all, during his avid Madden-playing days, this was pretty much his script.

“I’ve run the ball on Madden all day, that’s why I’m not fun to play against,” Hart said, laughing. “It’s dive, dive, dive, get to 3rd-and-1, run the ball, do it again. I’m serious, though. That’s how I play Madden. I throw a quick out. I like playing that way.”

So do his backs.