Michigan flips California lineman Mason Graham from Boise State

Michigan has received a commitment from two-way lineman Mason Graham, who flipped his pledge from Boise State.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Graham announced his decision Thursday. He had committed to Boise State in July but visited Ann Arbor last weekend when the Wolverines hosted Washington in a primetime game at Michigan Stadium.

Graham is rated three stars in the 247Sports composite rankings and plays for Servite in Anaheim, California. He has 12 tackles and seven tackles for loss through three games this season.

The Wolverines have 16 commitments in their 2022 recruiting class.

