Live updates: Michigan football vs. Northern Illinois

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Wolverines have run all over the competition.

They’ll look to continue to the ground-and-pound trend when they host Mid-American Conference foe Northern Illinois in another nonconference game at noon.

Michigan has leaned on its rushing attack, led by the tandem of Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins, to roll to a pair of convincing wins over Western Michigan and Washington at Michigan Stadium.

Northern Illinois and quarterback Rocky Lombardi, a Michigan State transfer, will look to pull off another upset and pick up their second win over a Power Five program in three weeks. The Huskies pulled out a 22-21 win at Georgia Tech and followed that up with a 50-43 loss to Wyoming.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Northern Illinois at No. 25 Michigan

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

► TV/radio: BTN/950

► Records: Northern Illinois 1-1, Michigan 2-0

► Line: Wolverines by 27