Kickoff time announced for Michigan-Wisconsin football game on Oct. 2

The time is set for Michigan football’s first road test of the season.

The Big Ten announced on Monday Michigan’s Oct. 2 matchup at Wisconsin will kick off at noon ET (11 a.m. local). The game will be televised on Fox.

The Wolverines have lost five straight at Camp Randall Stadium, with their last road win in Madison, Wisconsin, coming in 2001.

Michigan (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is ranked No. 19 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, one spot behind Wisconsin (1-1, 0-1).