UM student-athletes to profit from launch of 'Michigan vs. Everybody' T-shirts

Michigan athletes from the 27 men’s and women’s teams will have an opportunity to profit off a new T-shirt launch through the “Michigan Versus Everybody” name, image, and likeness program.

The T-shirts, which retail for $42, are blue with maize lettering and feature the “Michigan Vs Everybody” slogan and also includes the Block M logo on the front. They are produced through a partnership with Detroit Vs. Everybody, Valiant Management Group and The M Den.

A portion of the sale of each shirt will be collected into a royalty pool and distributed equally among athletes who are participating in the program, according to Valiant Management founder Jared Wangler. Other color combinations and products also might be produced.

To qualify for compensation, the athletes are required to repost Valiant’s Instagram post to their Instagram stories twice each semester (four total). The shirt was promoted by The M Den on social media Thursday afternoon and is now available for pre-order online and expected to ship later this month. It also will be sold in stores.

Michigan football players also have a deal with The M Den brokered by Valiant that allows them to profit from sales of jerseys with their names.

