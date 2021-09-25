Live updates: Michigan football vs. Rutgers

Michigan is steamrolling into Big Ten play.

No. 19 Michigan (3-0) brings the nation's top ground game and third-best scoring offense into Saturday's conference opener against Rutgers, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at Michigan Stadium.

The Wolverines are averaging 350.3 yards per game on the ground so far, led by an offensive line looking to "smash" foes and Blake Corum, whose 135.7 yards per game ranks third in the country.

Michigan is averaging 47 points per game.

Rutgers also brings a 3-0 record into Saturday's showdown, having outscored its first three opponents — Temple, Syracuse and Delaware — by a combined 123-34.

The last time these two teams met, Michigan rallied for a 48-42 triple-overtime victory, a game that served as the breakout for Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara. While Michigan has done most of its damage on the ground, McNamara has completed almost 65% of his passes without throwing an interception.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

More: Sizing up the Big Ten as conference play heats up: Who's for real, who's in trouble?

More: Detroit News scouting report: Michigan football vs. Rutgers

More: Detroit News predictions: Michigan football vs. Rutgers

Rutgers at No. 19 Michigan

► Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

► TV/radio: ABC/950

► Records: Both teams 3-0

► Line: Michigan by 21

► Series: Michigan leads 6-1 (last meeting, Michigan 48-42, Nov. 21, 2020)

► Outlook: Michigan has won six straight in the series.