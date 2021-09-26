Michigan football lands commitment from Deuce Spurlock, 3-star linebacker

Michigan has added its second linebacker to the 2022 class with the commitment of Deuce Spurlock, a three-star from Madison Academy in Alabama.

Spurlock announced his commitment on Sunday and chose Michigan over Auburn, Boston College, and Pitt, among others. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker is ranked 110th nationally at the position by 247Sports composite and 49th in Alabama.

Spurlock was reportedly offered by Michigan in the summer during a camp and is the 17th commitment to the 2022 class.

