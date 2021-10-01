UM offensive lineman Nolan Rumler enters transfer portal

Michigan offensive lineman Nolan Rumler, who has played sparingly during his career since arriving in 2019, entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 332-pound Rumler, a native of Akron, Ohio, received limited playing time this season in Michigan's season-opening win against Western Michigan. During the abbreviated 2020 season, he played in one game on special teams. Rumler was a redshirt his freshman season in 2019.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis