UM linebacker Josh Ross joins lineup for Wisconsin game Saturday

Madison, Wis. — Michigan linebacker Josh Ross, listed earlier this week as “probable” for today’s game against Wisconsin because of a stinger suffered in the first half of last week’s game, made the trip, went through warmups and is in the lineup for the Big Ten battle.

Ross, a two-time captain, leads the team with 29 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and his loss was evident in the second half of the win over Rutgers last week.

He left the game late in the first half, and Michigan gave up 10 unanswered points in the second half of the 20-13 win.

Also, Michigan is debuting a new uniform combination of blue pants with a white jersey. Under head coach Jim Harbaugh, in his seventh season, Michigan had worn all white uniforms on the road, so this is a break from that tradition.

