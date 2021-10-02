Live updates: Michigan football vs. Wisconsin

It's test day in Madison.

The Michigan Wolverines take their undefeated show on the road for the first time to face an unranked Wisconsin Badgers team fresh off a merciless defeat to Notre Dame at Soldier Field.

For Michigan, it's a chance to prove that the hype is real. It raced out to a 20-3 halftime lead against Rutgers a week ago — its first Big Ten matchup of the season — at home. The Wolverines offense failed to put up points in the second half and nearly let Rutgers force overtime, but escaped with a 20-13 win.

The Badgers are also trying to forget their performance last week. Wisconsin outgained Notre Dame in yards 314-242, but fell apart because of four backbreaking interceptions by Graham Mertz, bringing his total on the year to six — with just one touchdown.

No. 14 Michigan at Wisconsin

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

► TV/radio: Fox/950

► Records: Michigan 4-0, 1-0 Big Ten; Wisconsin 1-2, 0-1

► Line: Wisconsin by 2

► Series: Michigan leads 51-17 (last meeting, Wisconsin 49-11, Nov. 14, 2020)

► Outlook: Wisconsin has won the last two meetings by a combined 59 points