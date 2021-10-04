Michigan linebacker David Ojabo earns weekly Big Ten honor

The Detroit News

Michigan’s defense dominated on Saturday and one Wolverine received recognition for his stout performance.

Junior linebacker David Ojabo was named the co-defensive player of the week by the Big Ten on Monday after his seven-tackle, 2½-sack, one-forced fumble effort led Michigan’s defensive outing in the 38-17 win at Wisconsin.

It’s the first weekly honor for Ojabo, who notched his first multi-sack game of his career. He shared the award with Nebraska senior linebacker JoJo Domann, who tallied nine tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in the Cornhuskers’ blowout win over Northwestern.

During No. 9 Michigan 5-0 start, Ojabo has recorded 15 tackles, 3½ sacks and two forced fumbles. He’s the second Wolverine to earn the weekly Big Ten honor this season, joining running back Blake Corum (Sept. 13), and first Michigan defensive player to win the award since Aidan Hutchinson on Oct. 7, 2019.