Michigan basketball lands commitment from four-star forward Gregg Glenn

Gregg Glenn didn’t need long to make up his mind.

Less than three weeks after taking an official visit to Ann Arbor and setting a commitment date shortly thereafter, Glenn, a four-star forward from Fort Lauderdale (Florida) Calvary Christian Academy, announced his verbal pledge to Michigan on Tuesday.

He picked the Wolverines over Georgia, Iona, USF and Virginia Tech, joining four-star guard Dug McDaniel and four-star big man Tarris Reed in the 2022 recruiting class.

While announcing his college decision on Instagram Live, Glenn called the recruitment process stressful before adding it was also "easy because I already knew where I was going to."

"It just felt like home to me," Glenn said of Michigan. "Everything there was a great experience when I visited. The coaches were great. Everything just felt like home to me."

Glenn (6-foot-7, 215 pounds) averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game last season at Calvary Christian, but was sidelined much of the summer due to injuries. He’s rated the No. 108 overall prospect and No. 19 power forward in his class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

With Glenn on board, the Wolverines have no more available scholarships for the 2022-23 season. However, that doesn’t take into account any potential future attrition — like early NBA departures or offseason transfers — and doesn’t rule out Michigan adding another recruit this cycle.

The Wolverines hosted five-star center Yohan Traore, four-star forward Colin Smith and four-star wing Jett Howard, coach Juwan Howard’s son and sophomore Jace Howard’s younger brother, for official visits last month.

