Wolverines receive early pledge from 2024 point guard Christian Anderson Jr.

For the second time in as many days, the Michigan basketball team received a commitment.

This time, coach Juwan Howard got an early start on the 2024 recruiting class when point guard Christian Anderson Jr. made a verbal pledge on Wednesday.

Anderson, who plays at Lovett School in Atlanta, reported an offer from the Wolverines in July during his strong spring and summer showing on the AAU circuit. He was on campus for an unofficial visit a couple weekends ago.

He cited his relationship with Howard and Howard’s basketball resume as a couple of reasons why he was ready to pull the trigger on his college decision.

“Coach Juwan Howard and the entire staff believed in me from the start. They recognized my academics, my circumstances and my potential in the future,” Anderson told 247Sports.

“I felt that if I were to commit this early, it would give coach Juwan Howard and the whole Michigan staff this trust in me that they already know who they have, and they have an opportunity to build around me rather than me just wait for all of these other schools and them not know whether I am going to go there or not.”

Anderson is listed at 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds but currently is unrated by national recruiting services. However, he’s viewed as a rising prospect and was made a priority by Michigan’s coaching staff.

Anderson’s commitment comes one day after Gregg Glenn, a four-star forward from Fort Lauderdale (Florida) Calvary Christian Academy, became the third member of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class.

It’s worth noting Michigan hasn't landed a 2023 commitment yet and Howard’s five-year deal runs through the 2023-24 season, which is when Anderson is slated to be playing his final year of high school basketball.

