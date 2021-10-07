Mario Eugenio, 4-star edge rusher, decommits from 2022 Michigan football recruiting class

Mario Eugenio, a four-star edge defender from Florida, has decommitted from Michigan, he announced Thursday on Twitter.

Eugenio, 6-foot-3, 240 from Clearwater, had pledged to Michigan in July. He is the sixth in the 2022 class to decommit from Michigan.

The Wolverines currently have 17 commitments and the recruiting class is ranked 15th nationally by 247Sports composite.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis