Live updates: Michigan football at Nebraska

After four straight home games to open its season, Michigan passed its first road test with flying colors.

It faces another Saturday night.

No. 9 Michigan plays under lights against Nebraska, looking to stay unbeaten and in the middle of the Big Ten East Division hunt early in the season. The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0) have gotten off to a dominant start to race up the national rankings, bludgeoning four of their first five opponents by an average of 32 points, including a 38-17 thrashing of Wisconsin last week in Madison.

Normally, Nebraska would represent another blowout opportunity, having not had a winning season since 2016. But, the Cornhuskers have recovered from a season-opening loss to Illinois to get to 3-3, hanging with Oklahoma, nearly knocking off Michigan State in East Lansing, and then demolishing Northwestern last week.

Nebraska features one of the conference's most dangerous players in dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez, among the nation's leaders in total offense (312.5 yards, which ranks 15th). Nine of his 15 touchdowns have come on the ground this season.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Michigan at Nebraska

► Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska

► TV/radio: ABC/950/104.3

► Line: Michigan by 3½

► Records: No. 9 Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), Nebraska (3-3, 1-2)

► Series: Michigan leads 5-4-1