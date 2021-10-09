Michigan receiver Wilson to miss Nebraska game because of injury

Lincoln, Neb. — Michigan sophomore receiver Roman Wilson will miss the game at Nebraska Saturday night with an undisclosed injury.

He did not travel to the game, according to a Michigan football spokesman.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Wilson had the best game of his career last week in Michigan’s win over Wisconsin. He had eight catches for 81 yards, both career highs. This season he has nine catches for 145 yards.

Wilson suffered the injury during the game at Wisconsin, the spokesman said.

Michigan has been playing without leading receiver Ronnie Bell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on a punt return in the season opener.

Against Nebraska, the Wolverines will rely on receivers Cornelius Johnson, who leads the team with 10 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns and Daylen Baldwin, who has six catches for 155 yards and two scores. Tight end Erick All is third in receiving with nine receptions for 97 yards. Speedy A.J. Henning, who has become the Wolverines’ primary punt returner, could see more playing time. Henning has three catches for 36 yards.