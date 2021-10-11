Jim Harbaugh explains Michigan's 'Clint Eastwood' victory over Nebraska

Ann Arbor — Sometimes you think you understand a reference Jim Harbaugh makes. Sometimes you pretend to understand a reference he makes. And sometimes you just don’t get his reference.

The Michigan coach, after his team beat Nebraska, 32-29, on Jake Moody’s 39-yard field goal with 1:24 left last Saturday night, spoke again about the Wolverines not flinching, a description he used a week earlier after the had beaten Wisconsin on the road.

Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) is ranked No. 8 nationally and doesn’t have a game this weekend.

He finds different ways to describe his team and wins, but this was a new one after the win at Nebraska: “That was a Clint Eastwood win. We’re gonna enjoy it.”

It seemed like it made sense, after all, Eastwood has played a lot of characters who never flinched. He has played characters who would be described as gritty. But just what did Harbaugh mean by that? He explained Monday during his weekly news conference.

“There’s so many Clint Eastwood things whether it was 'Gran Torino' or 'Dirty Harry' or 'Unforgiven,' some different things,” Harbaugh said, laughing. “Suffice it to say, make my day, go ahead, make my day. But there are some other ones that I’ll keep in my own mind.”

Of course the reference to “Go ahead, make my day,” is from the 1983 movie “Sudden Impact." Eastwood played Harry Callahan, and that quote is considered one of the most memorable in movie history.

Family loss

Harbaugh will not attend Tuesday’s practice because he will be out of state attending services for his wife Sarah’s mother, Alta Feuerborn, 84, who passed away Sept. 24.

“We’re going to celebrate what she brought every single day to so many people and the love and the support, a natural life-giver and care-giver and healer, just a wonderful, wonderful person,” Harbaugh said.

Alta and her husband, Merle, raised 11 children.

Harbaugh said this will be the first practice he has ever missed as a player or coach.

Noon for Northwestern

Michigan kicks off the second half of the season Oct. 23 against Northwestern at Michigan Stadium in a noon kickoff, the Big Ten announced Monday.

The game will be carried on Fox.

