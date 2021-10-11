Wolverines basketball teams to hold 'Michigan Madness' event Oct. 21

The Detroit News

Michigan basketball fans will get a chance to meet the players and coaches from the men’s and women’s programs during a new season kickoff event later this month.

“Michigan Madness” will be held on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. at Crisler Center, where the two teams will introduce their rosters followed by a Q&A session with the players, women’s coach Kim Barnes Arico and men’s coach Juwan Howard.

The event also will feature a 3-point shooting contest with Wolverines from both teams as well as a dunk contest featuring select men’s players. A short concert performance by recording artist G Herbo will cap the night’s festivities.

“Michigan Madness” is open to the public and admission into the event is free, but there are limited tickets that must be claimed in advance. They’ll be available to student season-ticket holders at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, men’s and women’s basketball season-ticket holders at 8:30 a.m. Friday and to the general public at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. The event will begin at 8 p.m. and last roughly an hour before wrapping up with the special performance by G Herbo at 9 p.m.

The women's team will kick off the 2021-22 season at home on Nov. 9 against IUPUI, while the men's team will host Buffalo on Nov. 10 in its season opener.