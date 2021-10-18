Michigan football picks up commitment from Damani Dent, 3-star safety from Florida

Michigan has added a safety commitment to the 2022 recruiting class.

Damani Dent, a three-star recruit from Terry Parker in Jacksonville, Florida, made the announcement Monday via 247Sports. He’s 6-foot, 190 pounds.

“I fit well with blitzing, covering, me going to corner, safety and the nickel position,” Dent told 247Sports. “It’s a good fit. It’s a hybrid defense for a hybrid player. Anyone can play anything.”

Dent chose the Wolverines among a final three that included Oregon and Pittsburgh.

Dent is the 18th commit in the Wolverines’ 2022 class. He is ranked the No. 97 safety nationally in the class, and No. 192 overall in Florida by the 247Sports composite.