Live updates: Michigan football vs. Northwestern

'Anything you can do, I can do better!'

It's almost rivalry week, but first, the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines must uphold their end of the bargain to set up an unbeaten showdown at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 30.

No. 9 Michigan State fought through its trap game at Indiana — a 20-15 win — last week to remain undefeated heading into a bye week before next week's 12 p.m. kick in East Lansing.

The last time we saw Jim Harbaugh's squad in action, Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) was walking the tightrope of an upset at Nebraska, before going on to pull off a 32-29 win via two late field goals and a timely turnover.

The Wildcats (3-3, 1-2), meanwhile, got back on track with a 21-7 win over Rutgers last week after losing to Nebraska by 49. They held Rutgers to 222 yards on the day with just 63 of them coming on the ground, but are facing a bit more firepower this week in a Michigan offense led by the backfield of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum.

Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

► TV/radio: FOX/97.1

► Line: Michigan by 23

► Records: Northwestern 3-3 (1-2 Big Ten), No. 6 Michigan 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten)