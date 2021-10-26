Aidan Hutchinson hopes Michigan win will make former roommate 'feel bad' about transfer

Ann Arbor — Michigan two-time captain Aidan Hutchinson admits the dynamic was strange when his then-roommate Ben VanSumeren earlier this year decided to transfer to rival Michigan State.

VanSumeren entered his name in the transfer portal in February just hours after his brother, Alex, decommitted from Michigan. Alex committed to MSU in July.

Hutchinson will see his former roommate on Saturday at Spartan Stadium when the two unbeatens face each other in an important Big Ten game that will have national implications, as well. Michigan is ranked No. 6 and Michigan State is No. 8.

“We were living together at that point, so it was a little weird,” Hutchinson said Tuesday night after practice when asked about VanSumeren’s departure. “I don’t talk to him a whole lot anymore. Hope he’s doing well.”

Hutchinson then carefully worded his final remark.

“Hopefully on Saturday, I’ll — I don’t want to say anything,” Hutchinson said, laughing as he stopped himself before continuing, smiling as he gently punctuated each word. “Hopefully on Saturday, we will get the win, so he can feel bad that he transferred.”

VanSumeren, a linebacker, has seven tackles this season. Hutchinson is the Wolverines’ emotional leader and has six sacks.

