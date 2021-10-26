Harper Woods receiver Tay'shawn Trent decommits from Michigan football

Michigan has lost an in-state commitment to the 2022 class, three-star receiver Tay’shawn Trent from Harper Woods announced Tuesday.

Trent, in a post Tuesday on Twitter, thanked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and safeties coach Ron Bellamy for offer him “the opportunity of a life time” but was “dropping” is commitment.

“I will always be a wolverine fan as I grew up watching them but God has other plans for me,” Trent wrote.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Trent and several of his teammates reportedly visited Louisville last weekend. He has 15 offers, including from Michigan State, Penn State, and Pitt.

Trent is ranked No. 56 nationally at his position in the 247Sports composite, and No. 12 overall in Michigan.

Michigan currently has 17 commitments.

